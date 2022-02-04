How to watch Central Pennsylvania athletes in the Beijing Olympics 2022, results tracker

(WHTM) — With the 2022 Winter Olympics kicking off, there are some Pennsylvania athletes to root for during competition this February. The abc27 news team is tracking five Central Pennsylvania athletes and coaches in the winter games, including Susquehannock graduate Summer Britcher.
Summer Britcher
Luge, Glen Rock
Summer Britcher is a member of the U.S. luge team competing in her third Olympics. The 27-year-old is the all-time singles leader in USA Luge history with five World Cup victories. She is still looking for her first Olympic medal. In 2018, she entered as the favorite, but finished 19th.
Upcoming events:
- Thursday, February 3 at 5:30 a.m.: Women’s Singles Training
- Saturday, February 5 at 3:20 a.m.: Women’s Singles Training
- Monday, February 7 at 6:50 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 1
- Monday, February 7 at 8:30 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 2
- Tuesday, February 8 at 6:50 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 3
- Tuesday, February 8 at 8:35 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 4
Penn State Connections
Four athletes or coaches with Penn State connections are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Women’s Ice Hockey
Jessica Adolfsson will represent Sweden in women’s hockey. Adolfsson is the first Olympian in Penn State women’s hockey history. Current Penn State assistant coach Allison Coomey is a Team USA scout for the women’s hockey team.
- Thursday, Feb. 3 at 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Japan
- Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8:10 a.m.: USA vs. Finland
- Tuesday, Feb 8: Concludes preliminary round
- Thursday, Feb. 17: Gold Medal Game
Men’s Ice Hockey
Current Penn State Director of Operations Alex Dawes is the Team USA video coach for the men’s hockey team.
- Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8:10 a.m.: USA vs. China
- Sunday, Feb. 13: Concludes preliminary round
- Sunday, Feb. 20: Gold Medal Game
Ice Dance
Finally, Penn State World Campus Student Kaitlin Hawayek is on Team USA competing in Ice Dance. She competes with partner Jean-Luc Baker. Hawayek is competing in her first Olympic Games after she and Baker finished third in U.S. Trials in January.
- Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10:35 p.m.: Rhythm dance prelims
- Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 p.m.: Free dance prelims
- Sunday, Feb. 13 at 8:15 p.m.: Medals awarded
The Opening Ceremonies for the Beijing 2022 Olympics take place Friday, Feb. 4 and the closing ceremonies are Sunday, Feb. 20.