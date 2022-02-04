How to watch Central Pennsylvania athletes in the Beijing Olympics 2022, results tracker

Summer Britcher of the United States speeds down the track during the women’s race at the Luge World Cup in Igls near Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

(WHTM) — With the 2022 Winter Olympics kicking off, there are some Pennsylvania athletes to root for during competition this February. The abc27 news team is tracking five Central Pennsylvania athletes and coaches in the winter games, including Susquehannock graduate Summer Britcher.

Summer Britcher

Luge, Glen Rock

Summer Britcher of USA celebrates in the finish area after the women’s race at the Luge World Championships in Koenigssee, Germany, Sunday Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad)

Summer Britcher of USA speeds down the track during the women’s race at the Luge World Championships in Koenigssee, Germany, Sunday Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad)

Summer Britcher of the U.S. reacts after the women’s competition at the Luge Sprint World Cup 2021/2022 in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova)

From left, Silver medallist Summer Britcher of the U.S., gold medallist Julia Taubitz of Germany, and bronze medallist Dajana Eitberger of Germany pose on the podium of the women’s competition at the Luge Sprint World Cup 2021/2022 in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova)

FILE – Summer Britcher of the United States prepares to compete in the women’s competition at the Luge World Cup in Sochi, Russia, in this Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, file photo. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, marked the first day of international competition for American sliders this season, with USA Luge’s Summer Britcher placing third in a Nation’s Cup race at Königssee, Germany. (AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova, File)

Summer Britcher of the U.S. smiles after the women’s competition at the Luge Sprint World Cup 2021/2022 in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova)

Summer Britcher is a member of the U.S. luge team competing in her third Olympics. The 27-year-old is the all-time singles leader in USA Luge history with five World Cup victories. She is still looking for her first Olympic medal. In 2018, she entered as the favorite, but finished 19th.

Upcoming events:

Thursday, February 3 at 5:30 a.m.: Women’s Singles Training

Saturday, February 5 at 3:20 a.m.: Women’s Singles Training

Monday, February 7 at 6:50 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 1

Monday, February 7 at 8:30 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 2

Tuesday, February 8 at 6:50 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 3

Tuesday, February 8 at 8:35 a.m.: Women’s Singles Run 4

Penn State Connections

Four athletes or coaches with Penn State connections are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Jessica Adolfsson will represent Sweden in women’s hockey. Adolfsson is the first Olympian in Penn State women’s hockey history. Current Penn State assistant coach Allison Coomey is a Team USA scout for the women’s hockey team.

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Japan

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8:10 a.m.: USA vs. Finland

Tuesday, Feb 8: Concludes preliminary round

Thursday, Feb. 17: Gold Medal Game

Men’s Ice Hockey

Current Penn State Director of Operations Alex Dawes is the Team USA video coach for the men’s hockey team.

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8:10 a.m.: USA vs. China

Sunday, Feb. 13: Concludes preliminary round

Sunday, Feb. 20: Gold Medal Game

Ice Dance

Finally, Penn State World Campus Student Kaitlin Hawayek is on Team USA competing in Ice Dance. She competes with partner Jean-Luc Baker. Hawayek is competing in her first Olympic Games after she and Baker finished third in U.S. Trials in January.

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10:35 p.m.: Rhythm dance prelims

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 p.m.: Free dance prelims

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 8:15 p.m.: Medals awarded

The Opening Ceremonies for the Beijing 2022 Olympics take place Friday, Feb. 4 and the closing ceremonies are Sunday, Feb. 20.