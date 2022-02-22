ABC27
Please enter a search term.
ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) – Candidates in Pennsylvania’s race for Governor and U.S. Senate are among the list of speakers at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Super Bowl might have been a week ago, but a political advertisement run by a United States Senate candidate in Pennsylvania is …
(The Hill) - Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, the latest Republican entries into …
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)-- As the U.S. Senate race heats up, GOP candidate Dave McCormick made his way to State College to talk about his plans on helping Pennsylvania residents. …