WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large crowd will be gathering at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on Friday as former President Donald Trump is holding a rally to deliver remarks about his endorsement of senate candidate Dr. Oz.



The weather for the entire day may not be ideal, but there is some hope for a lull in the rain just in time for the main speech. Here is a breakdown of the weather for the Greensburg area.

8 A.M. – Parking lots and lines open

There will already be some rain in the area by the morning hours. In fact, the rain will become heavy at times from mid-morning into the afternoon.

3 P.M. – Doors open and entertainment begins

Rain still may fall heavy at times when the crowds move into place and the entertainment starts. Unfortunately, there is also the threat of a thunderstorm during the afternoon, which does put those out in the open at risk for lightning. At least the threat of severe weather will be low. Temperatures will drift into the lower 60s by mid-afternoon.

5 P.M. – Speakers set to start

Fortunately, the activity will become lighter and intermittent in time for the scheduled start of the speakers. Temperatures are going to be comfortable, in the middle 60s.

8 P.M. – Former President Trump to speak

During the evening, there will be a lull and just the chance for a shower or some drizzle. Our model shows the chance for rain diminishing with temperatures dropping to near 60 for the main part of the event.

The Pennsylvania primary election is on May 17. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 10.