(WHTM) – The stage is set for Thursday’s debate between three of the Democratic Party candidates vying to replace U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, and State State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta will debate at 8 p.m. from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg. The debate will be broadcasted to all 67 counties in the Keystone State and livestreamed to millions more.

Here’s how to watch the Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

The Democratic Party candidates for Pennsylvania’s soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat will debate on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie MyYTV-TV MyNetworkTV Youngstown, OH WKBN.com @33wytv WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA Wearecentralpa.com @wtajtv WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17 WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Monroe) Pix11.com @pix11news WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo WIVT-TV ABC Binghamton, NY Binghamtonhomepage.com @NewsChannel34 WDVM-TV IND Washington, DC (Fulton) Localdvm.com @wdvmtv

You can follow along on Twitter using the #PASen and watch our post-debate coverage immediately after both on-air and online.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-moderate the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

A debate between the Republican Senate candidates will be held on April 25 and the candidates for Governor will debate on April 27.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.