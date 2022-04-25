(WHTM) – Much has been made in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race if whether Dr. Mehmet Oz, one of the leading candidates, is from Pennsylvania.

Oz, the former longtime host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and an Attending Physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Turkish parents and holds dual Turkish citizenship that he’s vowed to renounce if elected.

Oz has listed his address in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, and campaign address in Huntingdon Valley, but his longtime home has been in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

A report from the Associated Press says financial disclosure documents from Oz show he has amassed assets worth more than $100 million, including homes, stock, life insurance, and connections to his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire.

Oz valued his assets at between $104 million and $422 million, according to a tally by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The financial disclosure documents list two Cliffside Park, New Jersey homes and a suburban Philadelphian home, all valued at more than $1 million. He also has multiple properties in Florida, New York, and Massachusetts.

A December report from The Philadelphia Inquirer also found social media posts appearing to show Oz at his Cliffside Park home and in New York in the leadup to his Senate campaign.

Oz did attend the University of Pennsylvania where he has a joint MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School. Two of his children were also born in Pennsylvania.

In an interview with abc27’s Dennis Owens, Oz said he’s in “good shape” if the biggest criticism against him is his residency.

“I’m very proud that I’m a Pennsylvanian,” Oz said. “They care much more for what I stand for than where I’m from.”

The U.S. Constitution only requires that a U.S. Senator resides in the state at the time of their election with no one or two-year residency requirement nor homeownership necessary.

More than 70% of Pennsylvania voters in a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll said a candidate’s residency is important to them.

More than 32% say it’s somewhat important to their vote, and 10% say it’s not very or not at all important. Nearly 17% say they’re unsure or neutral on a candidate’s residency.

Opponents in the Senate race have also pointed towards Oz’s co-leader Dave McCormick, who recently worked as a hedge fund CEO in Connecticut and valued his assets between $116 million and $289 million.

“I’ve spent more of my life in Pennsylvania, more than half of my life in Pennsylvania. I grew up here in Bloomsburg on the family farm trimming Christmas trees and baling hay,” said McCormick on This Week in Pennsylvania.

McCormick’s financial disclosure shows properties in Texas, Colorado, and New York.

