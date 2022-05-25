HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While many races have been decided in Pennsylvania, the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open United States Senate seat remains undecided. The top two candidates, David McCormick and Mehmet Oz, remain within less than 1,000 votes of each other.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the need for a recount in the race. The unofficial count in each county ended on Tuesday.

If the unofficial count revealed that the margin between Oz and McCormick remained inside 0.5%, then the recount process will begin. However, according to Jonathan Marks, Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions, all six defeated candidates have the opportunity to unanimously waive the recount altogether, which is not anticipated.

If all of the candidates do not waive the recount, the process moves forward by at least June 1 and coming to an end no later than June 7.

If the recount is necessary, the timeline for a potential Oz/McCormick recount is as follows:

May 26 – Recount must be ordered by the Department of State by this date

June 1 – Recount must start by June 1

June 7 – Recount must be complete

June 8 – Department of State announces a winner of the party nomination

Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for former President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2020.

The two campaigns also already had dozens of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state as election workers and election boards toiled through the remaining ballots.

County election boards began meeting Friday to sort out problematic or provisional ballots, while election workers plowed through thousands of outstanding mail ballots. In Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, that included some uncounted election day precinct tallies.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State, which oversees elections, said there were almost 28,000 mail-in and absentee ballots — 8,300 in the Republican primary — left to be counted, based on the information it had from counties as of midday Friday.

McCormick’s campaign sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground.

McCormick’s lawsuit petitioned the State Supreme Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope.

However, Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has pressed counties not to count the ballots and the Republican National Committee said it would go to court to oppose McCormick.

The hard-fought primary for the Republican nomination to fill retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat is expected to be among the top races in the country in the November general election. The winner of the primary will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination just days after suffering a stroke.