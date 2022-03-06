(WHTM) – A new poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College shows Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman ahead in the Democratic race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, while Republicans are widely undecided with a large number of candidates still in the race.

The poll found Fetterman with support from 28 percent of Pennsylvania Democrats, followed by Congressman Connor Lamb at 15 percent. Two percent of respondents said they supported State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, while seven percent supported another candidate.

Forty-four percent of Democrats remain undecided in the race and did not have a single issue that was “driving their preference in the primary.”

The poll also found that the Republican primary field has no clear front-runner with David McCormick (13%), Carla Sands (11%), and Mehmet Oz (10%) “each garnering similar shares of Republican support.”

Kathy Barnette received six percent, followed by Jeff Bartos at four percent. Fifty-three percent of Republicans remain undecided in the race and three percent support another candidate.

More than two dozen Republican candidates registered with the Federal Election Commission remain in the race compared to just five Democrats.

Franklin & Marshall College’s poll found that more of the state’s registered voters say they will support a Republican candidate for Congress, 42% Republican versus 38% Democrat.

The economy and concerns regarding the government drove voters’ top issues while the COVID-19 pandemic continued to fade as a major concern to Pennsylvania voters.

Only 30 percent of Pennsylvanians surveyed approved of President Biden’s job performance with immigration and inflation leading the concerns of his detractors. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats and seven percent of Republicans approve of the President’s job performance.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The survey findings presented in this release are based on the results of interviews

conducted February 21 – 27, 2022. The interviews were conducted at the Center for Opinion

Research at Franklin & Marshall. The data included in this release represent the responses

of 490 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 223 Democrats, 200 Republicans, and 67

independents.

The sample error for this survey is +/- 6.1 percentage points when the design effects from

weighting are considered.

The poll and a summary of its findings can be found on the Franklin & Marshall College website.