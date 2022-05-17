(WHTM) – John Fetterman, the 6’9″ progressive Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, has won the Democratic Party primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, the AP projects.

The former mayor of Braddock, who was hospitalized just days ago after suffering a stroke is leading over Congressman Conor Lamb and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta.

With 25% of the vote in Fetterman is leading with over 55% with Lamb at 30%.

Fetterman is expected to make a full recovery and did not suffer any cognitive damage, according to a statement over the weekend. He underwent a heart procedure on election day to implant a pacemaker.

Fetterman will now seek to join Senator Bob Casey in Congress as Pennsylvania’s second Democratic U.S. Senator with the retirement of Republican Pat Toomey next January.

Fetterman campaigned on overhauling the criminal justice system, legalizing marijuana, and increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Fetterman made his candidacy official in February 2021, yet a month prior to his announcement his exploratory fundraising campaign raised over $1 million. He previously served as mayor of Braddock from 2005 until 2019.

A Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll conducted from March 26 to 28, interviewing 508 Democrats, showed Fetterman receiving 33.4%. A Franklin & Marshall poll conducted in late March through early April found Fetterman with 41% support.

As previously reported by The Hill, analysts believed Fetterman was pulling ahead in the nominating contest before either poll was conducted.

Financially, Fetterman also leads the Democratic field when it comes to total campaign fundraising. According to Q1 financial filings with the Federal Election Commission, Fetterman raised $3,1000,176.86 in the first three months of 2022.

A highly discussed criticism of Fetterman is over a 2013 incident in Braddock when, shotgun in hand, he confronted and detained an African American man who he thought was involved with nearby gunfire.

The incident was heavily discussed during the Democratic Senate Primary debate at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg last month.

The general election is November 8, 2022.