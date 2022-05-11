PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) – A new Fox News poll of the Pennsylvania Senate race confirms other recent polls that show a virtual three-way tie between Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette.

The poll of 1,001 Pennsylvania Republican voters found Oz with 22%, McCormick with 20%, and Barnette with 19% support in the primary.

Carla Sands finished fourth with 8% and Jeff Bartos received 7%, while George Bochetto and Sean Gale received 2% or less.

Eighteen percent of voters were undecided with just days left until the May 17 primary. The poll was conducted between May 3-7 with a 3% margin of error.

More than half of those interviewed said they could change their mind before voting, and more than half of Oz and Barnette voters were firmly committed to their candidates.

Pennsylvania voters “who say a candidate being a true Pennsylvanian is extremely important to their decision” support McCormick (24%) over Barnette (21%) and Oz (14%).

Sixty-two percent said it was extremely important a candidate can win the general election in November, but just 35% said it was extremely important their candidate is from Pennsylvania.

A Trafalgar Poll released on May 8 showed Oz leading with 24.5%, followed by Barnette at 23.2% and McCormick at 21.6%, all within the poll’s 2.99% margin of error.

Barnette’s support has increased by about 9% since an April WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll. McCormick and Oz have remained atop the polls for several months despite Oz receiving the coveted endorsement of Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania’s primary is May 17.