(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor and candidate for Senate, John Fetterman, made a stop in Erie on Saturday evening.

Fetterman was one of many local and statewide Democratic candidates at an event to collect signatures to appear on the May primary ballot.

Fetterman was on hand to speak with folks in attendance and get some petitions signed.

Jim Wertz, the Erie County Democratic Party Chairman, says this is a great chance for voters to have the opportunity to speak with candidates directly.

“It’s just a testament of the strength of Erie and Pennsylvania politics that we have so many of our great candidates with us tonight in Erie, Pennsylvania,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

“I love coming to Erie, we vacation here all the time with my family, so coming here and celebrating with the amazing Democratic Party that they have and Erie, in general, is why I’m here,” said Fetterman.

The primary election will be held on May 17.