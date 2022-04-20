(WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Bartos underwent surgery to remove his thyroid after a routine doctor’s appointment located a nodule.

Bartos says the nodule was not cancerous when doctors at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania removed it on Wednesday and he is expected to fully recover.

“My family and I are grateful to the great doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Pennsylvania for their outstanding care,” said Bartos. “I expect to be home tomorrow and on the campaign trail shortly, and I look forward to being on the debate stage on Monday.”

Bartos is one of five Republican Senate candidates who have committed to attending Monday’s U.S. Senate debate at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland, reaching 9.8 million TV and streaming households in every county of the Keystone State.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C.

Nexstar Media Inc. will also host an exclusive debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. Republican Party candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania will debate on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.