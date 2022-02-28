MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dave McCormick, who is running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania, continues his campaign in York and Lancaster on Monday, Feb. 28. McCormick will spend the day meeting with Pennsylvania voters.

He will kick off the day in York with a breakfast meet and greet at the Starlight Diner in Hanover before he tours a manufacturing business.

After, he will make his way to Lancaster where he will host a townhall with voters at the Spring House Brewing Company.