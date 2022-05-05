(WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania will be live-streamed on abc27.com on May 6.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. from the Westmoreland Fairgrounds and the doors will open at 3 p.m. It’s unclear at this time if the rally will be aired on television.

Among the list of headline speakers is Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who Trump endorsed earlier in the election cycle.

Also scheduled to speak are Pennsylvania Congressmen Mike Kelly and John Joyce, as well as West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney.

Dinesh D’Souza, the Director of 2,000 Mules, is also expected to speak. It’s not known what time Trump will speak at the rally.

Tickets can be obtained on former President Trump’s website.

abc27 will provide more updates on how to watch former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania as information becomes available.