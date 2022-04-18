(WHTM) – Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are leading the field when it comes to total campaign fundraising in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

According to Q1 financial filings with the Federal Election Commission, Fetterman raised $3,100,176.87 in the first three months of 2022, the most among all of the Democrat Senate candidates.

Fetterman also leads all Senate candidates with $15,098,281.49 raised since his campaign began and had $4,161,725.35 cash on hand at the time of reporting.

Conor Lamb, who finished second to Fetterman in a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late March, raised $5.7 million.

Oz, who received the endorsement of former President Trump after the first-quarter fundraising report deadline, received $2,375,164.64 in the first quarter. He’s received $13,431,080.20 since launching his campaign.

Oz had $2,561,626.37 on hand at the time of his first-quarter filing report.

Dave McCormick, who has been virtually tied with Oz in most polls over the last two months, has raised $11.3 million in his Senate campaign.

Among the active Senate candidates, McCormick raised the most in Q1 with over $4.3 million in donations.

During Q1 nearly $12 million has been donated to the candidates who are on the ballot and still campaigning. Nearly $58 million has been donated to those candidates since their campaigns began.

The totals raised by each current and former Senate candidate since the race began, as well as their cash on hand and disbursements, can be reviewed below.

More than $64 million has been donated in the Senate race.

In a poll of 1,000 likely Republican Pennsylvania voters prior to the Trump endorsement, McCormick finished first with 17.8%, followed by Oz with 16.6%.

Kathy Barnette finished third with 10.2%, followed by Jeff Bartos at 8.9% and Carla Sands at 7.7%.

George Bochetto received 3.8% and Sean Gale finished with 2.5%. Nearly 33% of voters reported they were undecided.

Nexstar Media Inc. will host an exclusive multi-market prime time debate between the Republican Party candidates for United States Senate from Pennsylvania.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

In a March poll of 508 Pennsylvania Democrats, Fetterman received 33.4% support followed by Lamb at 10%. Dr. Kevin Baumlin, who has since dropped out, received 9% and Malcolm Kenyatta received 7.6%. Alexandria Khalil rounded out the top five with 2.8%. More than 37% were undecided.

Nexstar Media Inc. will host an exclusive one-hour prime-time Democratic Party Senate debate on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. The debate will also both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include John Fetterman, Conor Lamb, and Malcolm Kenyatta.

You can submit your questions for candidates participating in both debates using the following ways:

— Tag us with your questions on Twitter or share your questions on our Facebook page. Make sure to use the hashtag #PASen

— Submit a video of yourself asking the candidates a question. Email the videos to WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv OR share the video to debate-related posts on any of our social media platforms.

Video Requirements:

Keep your question to 20 seconds

Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)

Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well-lit (so we can hear and see you)

Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)

Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)

Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debates from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.