2022 Virtual Fall Job Fair Main

Welcome to the abc27 Fall 2022 Virtual Job Fair!

We are pleased to present to you the participating local employers of this year’s abc27 Spring Virtual Job Fair! To learn more about each employer, click the logos below to visit their virtual booths where you can learn about their open positions, benefits and much more!

Participating Employers

Attention Employers!

Interested in becoming a participating employer? Fill out the form below and we’ll be in contact soon.

abc27 Job Fair: Vendor Interest Form