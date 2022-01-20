Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Al día con abc27
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Border Report
Arts and Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Top Stories
Chambersburg’s council could repeal anti-discrimination ordinance; vote next week
Top Stories
Facebook, Instagram NFT sales may be coming
Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 15,295 new cases, 326 new deaths as of Jan. 20, 2022
Pepsi drops trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show
Midstate expert weighs in: “the best way to protect yourself is with good passwords”
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 15,295 new cases, 326 new deaths as of Jan. 20, 2022
Top Stories
High-volume COVID-19 testing site to open in Hershey
Top Stories
What does it mean for COVID-19 to be endemic?
Biden administration awards $3.8 million to reduce burnout in Pa. healthcare workers
Most in US think COVID situation getting worse: Gallup
Past COVID infection protected best against delta: CDC
Consumer
Don’t Waste Your Money
Tech Bytes
Cool Car Auto Reviews
BestReviews
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
McDevitt boys, girls sweep rival Susquehanna Township
Video
Top Stories
Lower Dauphin boys cruise past Milton Hershey for Rick Attivo’s 100th win
Video
Camp Hill girls blow out Steel-High
Video
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
Penn State cracking down on ticket brokers
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
ACT-SO
Something Good
Finding Hope Together
Winter in Central Pa.
Honoring Black History
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Central Pa. Food Bank, Salvation Army of Lebanon
Top Stories
Limited time sweet offerings at The Hershey Story Museum in February
We Salute You: Harold Geib
Video
Cumberland County libraries used as warming centers
Hometown Hero: Century 21 Realty Services Ton of Love food drive
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Author Spotlight: Jill Peterson
Video
Top Stories
Ghost Hunters Visits Pennsylvania
Video
Top Stories
Bariatric Surgery at UPMC
Video
DopeNailsz Now Open at the Colonial Park Mall
Video
Salad Your Way at Weis Markets
Video
Servant Stage’s Youth Theatre Program
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Protected: 2022 Virtual Spring Job Fair
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos