abc27 University

VIEWING OPTIONS

For those of you who are DIRECTV subscribers, we at abc27 understand your frustration with the inability to watch our station in your home. Employees of the station have also been affected and cannot watch abc27 at home.

To help you, we have created a list of alternative ways to watch abc27 and the abc network.

ON THE WEB

All abc27 newscasts are streamed live on abc27.com/watch-live/ and on the abc27 News app at no charge.

CABLE AND SATELLITE PROVIDERS

Depending on where you live, other cable and satellite providers may be an option, or you could select a Live Streaming service.

  • Cable Companies:
    • Comcast/Xfinity: call 800-266-2278 or visit them online.
    • Verizon FIOS: call 855-881-8802 or visit them online.
    • Blue Ridge: call 800-222-5377 or visit them online.
  • Satellite Companies:
    • Dish Network: call 800-333-3474 or visit them online.

