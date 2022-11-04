AARP Fraud Watch 2022

Watch on
11/23 at 12:30pm – LIVE!
12/1 at 7:30pm
12/3 at 4:30pm
12/3 at 11:30pm
There are many scams that are designed to exploit consumers. These scams increase during the holiday season with more people shopping online and interacting through social media.
AARP Pennsylvania is sharing holiday fraud prevention tips to viewers so they are informed and armed to ward off scammers.
Below you will find video tips of some of the most popular scams.
- 2 hours agoMy dad regularly gets calls from people claiming to be my kids asking for money. He says they even sound the same and speak the same. Where can I find more information on this type of scam?
- 2 hours agoA friend of mine met a guy online. He lives in NY and asks to send her money so he can drive to meet her. How do I tell her it’s a scam?
- 2 hours agoHow can I tell the difference between a real email from a company like Amazon and a fake email?
- 2 hours agoIs there software you recommend to prevent my 75 year old mother from receiving scam emails?
- 2 hours agoI would like to meet a new lady friend. My grandson said I should go online but what is a safe site to use? How can I tell if it’s not a safe website?
- 2 hours agoI’d like to get my 80 year old mom an ipad for Christmas but worry about her falling for some of these scams. Can I turn something off on the ipad to block her from bad sites or apps?
- 2 hours agoI’m noticing that many online sites are asking you to take a picture of a code to get more details on a product or price?
- 2 hours agoHow can I make sure that I am donating to a legitimate charity this holiday season?
- 2 hours agoAre people more at risk by shopping online?
- an hour agoThank you for providing this information. I went on-line to look for fraud/scam alert products/services and there appear to be quite a few, some I’ve never heard of. Does AARP recommend or endorse any particular service?
Mary Bach
Mary Bach is a long-time, nationally recognized, independent Consumer Advocate. As a volunteer, she is also Chair of the AARP Pennsylvania Consumer Issues Task Force. Mary has been on the forefront of telemarketing issues, from the consumer’s perspective. She is Vice-President of the Scanning Certification Advisory Board, helping to set industry standards for retail pricing accuracy at the checkout. She has had Governor’s appointments to three statewide committees. She has been the recipient of many honors and awards for her community service.
David Kalinoski
David currently serves as Associate State Director for Community Outreach and Advocacy at AARP – Pennsylvania in Harrisburg. Over the course of his 34 years with AARP, he has led efforts to promote consumer protection initiatives across the state. He has managed a series of Investor Protection Trust grants in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities related to wise and safe investing. David also worked at the AARP National office in Washington, D.C. on three separate extended assignments, including serving as the Interim Director of the Fraud Watch Campaign.
