AARP Fraud Watch 2023

Watch on:
Welcome to AARP Fraud Watch! Below, find tips and information from the experts on how to avoid fraud and scams this holiday season!
Protect yourself and your family this holiday season.
The impact of fraud, scams, and identity theft is rampant. During the holidays, scammers seek to line their own pockets with your hard-earned money. You have the power to protect yourself!
Our team of fraud fighters has real world tips to share with you because if you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam!
Meet the Expert
Mary Bach is a long-time, nationally recognized, independent Consumer Advocate. As a volunteer, she is also Chair of the AARP Pennsylvania Consumer Issues Task Force. Mary has been on the forefront of telemarketing issues, from the consumer’s perspective. She is Vice-President of the Scanning Certification Advisory Board, helping to set industry standards for retail pricing accuracy at the checkout. She has had Governor’s appointments to three statewide committees. She has been the recipient of many honors and awards for her community service.
Fraud tips from AARP: