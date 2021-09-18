Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Remembering 9/11
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
York County Libraries react to Central York SD book ban
Top Stories
Today is National Cleanup Day! Here’s how to keep PA beautiful
Lancaster City taxi driver found guilty for 2018 sexual assault of passenger
‘We’re hopeful’: 50 officers deployed in search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve
Video
Trickle of protesters at DC rally outnumbered by media, police
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Today is National Cleanup Day! Here’s how to keep PA beautiful
Top Stories
Flight attendant promises to ‘be annoying’ about mask requirement in viral video
Top Stories
Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive
FDA advisory panel approves COVID boosters for elderly, high risk people
COVID-19 variants: What happens when we finish the Greek alphabet?
Moderna vaccine is most effective against hospitalization from COVID-19, CDC study finds
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Penn State hosts No. 22 Auburn for annual White Out game
Top Stories
Five things to know ahead of Penn State/Auburn kickoff, gameday forecast
Gallery
LIVE UPDATES: ESPN College GameDay behind-the-scenes ahead of White Out game vs. Auburn
Video
Penn State looking for explosive offense to show up to White Out game
Three reasons James Franklin shouldn’t leave Penn State to take the USC job
Gallery
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Feeding America
Feed a Local Family
Golf Card
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karn’s Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: New Hope Ministries
Video
Top Stories
York’s Restaurant Week, with 23 places to eat on the menu, ends Sunday
Video
$1 for six meals? Yes, if it’s a dollar to “Feed a Local Family” in Cumberland county
Video
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to help raise money for critically ill kids
Video
Lancaster Restaurant supports local businesses, helps with recovery
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Diego’s Tail Gate
Video
Top Stories
Vibrant Living : Meadia Heights Golf Course Celebrates 100 Years
Video
Top Stories
Sesame Street Celebrates Grandparents
Video
Hosting and Staying with Airbnb
Video
UPMC Takeover : Pediatric Services
Video
1st Choice Financial Services : Sources of Income
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Protected: abc27 Aircheck
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: