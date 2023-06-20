Skip to content
abc27 Weather 7-Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
82°
/
63°
STRAY PM SHOWER, BREEZY
STRAY PM SHOWER, BREEZY
30%
82°
63°
Wednesday
79°
/
63°
MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY
MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY
30%
79°
63°
Thursday
72°
/
65°
SCATTERED SHOWERS, COOL
SCATTERED SHOWERS, COOL
60%
72°
65°
Friday
81°
/
66°
SCATTERED SHOWERS
SCATTERED SHOWERS
50%
81°
66°
Saturday
82°
/
68°
HIT-OR-MISS SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIT-OR-MISS SHOWERS & T-STORMS
50%
82°
68°
Sunday
86°
/
68°
HIT-OR-MISS SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIT-OR-MISS SHOWERS & T-STORMS
50%
86°
68°
Monday
86°
/
66°
HIT-OR-MISS SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIT-OR-MISS SHOWERS & T-STORMS
50%
86°
66°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
79°
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°
81°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°
82°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°
81°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°
80°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°
80°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°
79°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°
78°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°
75°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°
73°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°
72°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°
71°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°
68°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°
66°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°
64°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°
64°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°
63°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°
64°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°
65°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°
66°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°
68°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°
70°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°
72°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°
74°
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°
abc27 Weather
Brett’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Eric’s Monday PM forecast
More Videos
abc27 Weather
Lots of clouds and breezy conditions today and tomorrow
Official start to summer brings increasing chances …
A Warm Start to the Week. Limited Rain Chances.
Few showers Friday morning, pop-up storms by afternoon
Breezy with showers Wednesday, dry for Father’s Day …
EXPIRED: Tornado Warning in effect for York County
Rain done for this evening, more showers expected …
Showers and Storms to start the week, Much needed …
Rain chances remain limited, dense smoke into Wednesday
Comfortable early June weather on tap for the region, …
Weather settles down overnight after stormy evening …
Back door front cools us down, brings best rain chance …
Climbing into the 90s Friday, not much rain expected …
Hot end to the week, a few showers for Saturday
Pleasant but dry weather continues, late-week warm-up …
Dry and very warm for much of this week
Mainly Dry for Memorial Day, then HOT later next …
Sinking into the 40s tonight, lots of sun for Friday
Cooler for Thursday and Friday, dry holiday weekend
A mainly dry outlook for the rest of May
More dry weather this week
Prolonged sunny, warm, and dry stretch ahead…
Evening showers followed by clearing skies tonight
Another Saturday with showers, drier for much of …
Line of brief showers for Saturday afternoon/evening
Sunny and cool today, more seasonable for the weekend
Pleasant but cool today and tomorrow, patchy frost …
Noticeably cooler air arriving with another frost …
Lots of sun this week, frost/freeze concerns Thursday …
Beautiful & Breezy Mother’s Day followed by a Seasonable …
View All abc27 Weather Forecast
