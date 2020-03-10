Get to know ABC27’s Sports Reporter Allie Berube

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Allie Berube joined the ABC27 Sports in June 2018. She previously worked as a sports anchor/reporter at our sister station WDVM in Hagerstown, Md.

Allie was born and raised in Fairfax, VA, and is thrilled to be reporting close to home. Allie graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, receiving a degree in broadcast and digital journalism with a concentration in sports management. Go Orange!

During her time at Syracuse, Allie was a reporter for Syracuse University Athletics covering 18 Division I teams and working closely with Cuse Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball.

Allie is most passionate about sharing our local athletes’ stories of triumph and struggle. She has started ABC27 Sports first series highlight women and girls in sports called “Like a Girl.”

When she isn’t reporting, Allie spends her time watching any and all sporting events, attempting DIY projects, cooking with family or trying new fitness classes.

Have a story idea? Feel free to reach out anytime!