Get to know ABC27’s traffic anchor Amanda Peterson

Amanda Peterson is the traffic anchor for ABC27 News Daybreak and is also the co-host of ABC27’s lifestyle program, Good Day PA.

An award-winning journalist, Amanda won an Associated Press Award for a feature piece called, “Juggling Jack” which highlighted a young soccer player using his talents to raise money for children in need.

She was voted Simply the Best Traffic Report (TV) by readers of Harrisburg Magazine two years in a row.

Amanda loves to tell stories of the wonderful things happening in schools across the Midstate through Daybreak’s fall series, Friday Morning Lights.

She is active in the community and has been a part of the coaching staff of Cumberland Valley High School’s cheerleading team since 2016.

Amanda earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication/Journalism from Shippensburg University.

Outside of the office, she loves cheering on Philadelphia sports teams, watching her husband play rugby and spending time with their two rescue dogs.