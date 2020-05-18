Real estate shutdown continues in many Pennsylvania Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa, — (WHTM) — For many Pennsylvania counties, real estate is still deemed “non-essential” despite bipartisan support for the reopening of real estate-related activities.

House Bill 2412, now on the Governor’s desk, is a waiver that would reopen all real estate-related activities that can adhere to social distancing practices and other mitigation measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control to protect workers and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Democratic lawmakers also gave their support over the weekend for Governor Wolf to reopen real estate in Pennsylvania.

In a letter to Wolf, officials urged the governor to seek ways to resume real estate practices with an approach that would prohibit open houses, require limited contacts and implements other practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the governor’s office, the Wolf administration has taken action to help home buyers and sellers and will continue to work to determine how to provide the best safety services to Pennsylvanians.

Twelve more counties are expected to move from red to yellow phase this Friday. Operations for many businesses, including home sales, have already resumed in 37 yellow phase counties. Businesses that reopen must follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

In-person activities, such as inspections, appraisals, final walk-throughs, and in-person Title Insurance activities are permitted in all 67 counties if the home was under contract before March 18 or if the buyer had sold their residence or given notice to their landlord before March 18.

Stemming the spread of COVID-19 so more counties can move to the yellow phase will help additional businesses to safely reopen according to the governor.