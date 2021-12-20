actso

Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological & Scientific Olympics

The mission of Greater Harrisburg Area NAACP Afro Academic, Cultural, Technological, & Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) is to overcome the vicious cycle of low scholastic expectations and achievement that plagues Black undeserved minority youth throughout Harrisburg; to strengthen Black high school students’ academic skills and inspire the confidence they will need to succeed as adults; and, to offer individualized academic mentorship and diverse enrichment activities, of which there is short supply in the Harrisburg public high schools.

https://hbgactso.org/our-mission/

Student Entry Deadline:
Dec. 31, 2021

Students can apply online at the
ACT-SO website until December 31st of 2021!

Interested In Sponsoring?

The organization can be contacted directly.

Awards Ceremony date: May 7, 2022 at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts