— Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological & Scientific Olympics —
The mission of Greater Harrisburg Area NAACP Afro Academic, Cultural, Technological, & Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) is to overcome the vicious cycle of low scholastic expectations and achievement that plagues Black undeserved minority youth throughout Harrisburg; to strengthen Black high school students’ academic skills and inspire the confidence they will need to succeed as adults; and, to offer individualized academic mentorship and diverse enrichment activities, of which there is short supply in the Harrisburg public high schools.https://hbgactso.org/our-mission/
Student Entry Deadline:
Dec. 31, 2021
Students can apply online at the
ACT-SO website until December 31st of 2021!
Interested In Sponsoring?
The organization can be contacted directly.