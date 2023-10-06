Members 1st WebChat October 17th 2023

October 19th is International Credit Union Day. Join the team at Members 1st, Tuesday, October 17, at 10am on abc27’s Good Day PA, as they discuss the importance of serving the community and making smart, financial decisions.

Mike Wilson, President & CEO of Members 1st, will discuss Members 1st’s involvement with International Credit Union Day. Hear about Members 1st’s “people first” approach, and how assistant branch manager, Amanda Ludwig and members service representative, Damien McClure, service their local branch and community.

Viewers are encouraged to write in to have questions answered about important financial questions and can participate in a live webchat 10am to 11am during the special show. To ask a question, click in the box below that says “ask your question…”, enter your name in the first box that says “Name required” and your question in the second box that says “ask your question…”, then click the blue “Post” button to send it in. It will be reviewed by the moderator and show up once it is ready to be answered!