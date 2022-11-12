(iSeeCars) — The compact SUV segment has grown in popularity in recent years, appealing to drivers who want a vehicle more spacious than a sedan but don’t require a large vehicle.

Whether drivers are entering the SUV segment for the first time or downsizing from a large or midsize SUV, there is a compact crossover to suit their vehicle needs. As the segment has grown in popularity, there are now more compact SUVs to choose from.

To help buyers narrow down what seems like endless options in the SUV marketplace, iSeeCars has compiled a list of the most reliable small SUVs. These SUVs are proven to be among the longest-lasting cars on the road, as determined by an analysis of 1.8 million vehicles to see which are most likely to exceed 200,000 miles.

1. Honda CR-V

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

Average New Car Price: $31,584

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,407

The small but mighty Honda CR-V earns the title as the most reliable compact SUV. It is one of the most spacious vehicles in its class, offering a cargo capacity that’s on par with larger midsize SUVs. It also provides excellent fuel economy, earning an estimated 28 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway for its front-wheel drive models. All-wheel drive fuel economy only decreases slightly at 27 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. It comes standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission and a 190-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A suite of standard safety features are available, which include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist. The value and function of the CR-V is why it is one of our top Best Small SUV picks.

2. Jeep Wrangler

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

Average New Car Price: $42,754

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,178

The Jeep Wrangler earns second place on the most reliable compact SUV list. With a standard 285-horsepower V6 base engine, the rugged Wrangler is known for its off-road capability and is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. While it lacks the comfort and cargo space of other compact SUVs, it makes up for it with its off-roading prowess and durability. Its popularity and durability help make it the top car for value retention, which further adds to its appeal. If you prioritize adventure over comfort, then the two or four-door Jeep Wrangler is the ideal compact SUV for your endeavors.

3. Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.4

Average New Car Price: $36,679

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,433

Another popular vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts is the Subaru Outback. Although the vehicle is technically classified as a wagon, the Subaru Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive and has the same cargo area and overall size of a compact SUV. The Outback’s ambiguity as a wagon-like SUV provides drivers with the best of both worlds by offering the smooth driving dynamics of a car and the utility of an SUV. It comes standard with a suite of safety features, including rear-seat reminder, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and steering-responsive automatic headlights. A new Subaru Outback costs between $28,751 and $41,872 and a three-year-old Subaru Outback for sale costs between $18,908 and $28,998.

4. Subaru Forester

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

Average New Car Price: $33,048

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,934

A second Subaru, the Subaru Forester is the fourth-most reliable compact SUV. It is among the most spacious in its class, offering 31.1 cubic feet of cargo space and 76.1 cubic feet after folding down the rear seats. It also provides comfortable seating for five passengers with ample head and leg room. Like all Subarus, and unlike most SUVs, it comes standard with AWD and has above-average fuel economy for the class. The Forester also comes with the same standard safety features as the Outback, including rear-seat reminder, automatic emergency braking, and steering-responsive automatic headlights.

5. Ford Escape

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $30,888

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,081

The Ford Escape ranks fifth. The Escape rides comfortably and offers above-average passenger and cargo space for its class. The Escape comes with two turbo engine options: a standard 1.5-liter three-cylinder with 181 horsepower and a 2.0-liter four cylinder with 250 horsepower on higher trim levels. The base engine delivers above-average fuel economy and comes with standard safety features including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic high-beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking. A new Ford Escape costs between $20,992 and $35,593 and a three-year-old Ford Escape for sale costs between $13,980 and $22,898

6. Toyota RAV4

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $31,694

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,467

The Toyota RAV4, which is the best-selling compact SUV in the United States, ranks sixth. The RAV4 has an upscale interior that offers above-average passenger and cargo space for the compact crossover SUV segment. It was fully redesigned for the 2019 model year, with a stronger powertrain as well as updated interior and exterior styling. The RAV4 offers more standard features than its competitors, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and pedestrian detection. The RAV4 has one engine choice, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class. For drivers who want even more fuel-efficiency, a hybrid and plug-in hybrid are also available.

7. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.8

Average New Car Price: $51,534

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $47,557

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, which is the four-door variant of the first-ranked Jeep Wrangler, ranks seventh. The Wrangler Unlimited has 31.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind its rear seats, while the standard Wrangler has just 12.9 cubic feet. The Unlimited also has added seating capacity for five passengers compared to the Wrangler’s four.

8. Mitsubishi Outlander

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.7

Average New Car Price: $32,477

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,239

The Mitsubishi Outlander is the eighth-best small SUV for long-term reliability. The Outlander is one of the most affordable vehicles in its class and it features above-average cargo capacity and fuel economy. The Outlander has a suite of available standard safety features that became standard on the base trim beginning in the 2021 model year.

9. Chevrolet Equinox

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.7

Average New Car Price: $29,659

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,294

The Chevrolet Equinox ranks ninth. Redesigned for 2018, the Equinox is fun-to-drive and offers many available active safety features as well as above-average fuel economy for the class.

10. Jeep Cherokee

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.7

Average New Car Price: $34,382

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,560

The Jeep Cherokee ranks tenth. The Cherokee has Jeep’s characteristic off-road prowess and an upsale interior. It also has above-average towing capacity and a suite of available active safety features.

11. Kia Sportage

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.6

Average New Car Price: $28,751

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,279

The Kia Sportage compact SUV ranks eleventh. Known for its value, the Sportage has impressive driving dynamics and offers a comfortable ride. On the inside, it features a roomy and stylish interior. The Sportage has one of the lowest starting prices in its class and offers a full suite of standard safety features beginning with the 2020 model year.

12. Hyundai Tucson

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.5

Average New Car Price: $32,236

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,080

The Hyundai Tucson ranks twelfth. The Tucson offers a comfortable ride and is easy to maneuver thanks to its small size. The Tucson also has an attractive cabin and comfortable front seats. ??Beginning with the 2019 model year, the Tucson offers a compelling list of standard features, including a 7-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

13. GMC Terrain

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.5

Average New Car Price: $32,461

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $29,148

The GMC Terrain ranks thirteenth. Redesigned for 2018, the GMC Terrain has one of the best interiors in its class and includes standard infotainment features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hot spot.

14. Nissan Rogue

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.3

Average New Car Price: $32,013

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,208

The Nissan Rogue ranks fourteenth. The Rogue features an upscale interior and is among the segment leaders for both cargo room and fuel efficiency. Beginning with the 2018 model year, the Rogue provides standard safety features including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

15. Mazda CX-5

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.2

Average New Car Price: $33,234

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,441

The Mazda CX-5 ranks fifteenth. The CX-5 is one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles in the class, and has a premium interior that rivals a luxury SUV. It comes standard with a peppy 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and has a suite of available safety features, many of which became standard beginning with the 2018 model year. These standard safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and low-speed forward collision warning with brake assist.

16. Volkswagen Tiguan

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.0

Average New Car Price: $32,295

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,283

The compact Volkswagen Tiguan rounds out the list of the most reliable small SUVs. The Volkswagen Tiguan ranks sixteenth. The Tiguan is one of the only vehicles in the class to offer a third row, and while the third-row seating is tight, it is convenient for drivers who occasionally have more than four passengers. The Tiguan also has an upscale cabin, which appeals to compact SUV shoppers seeking added sophistication.

Most Reliable Luxury Small SUVs

1. Acura RDX

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.2

Average New Car Price: $45,369

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,094

The most reliable luxury small SUV is the Acura RDX, which is the luxury equivalent of the popular compact SUV, the Honda CR-V. Along with its stellar reliability rating and perfect safety score, the Acura RDX has a lower-than-average price tag and ownership costs.

2. BMW X3

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.2

Average New Car Price: $52,016

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $44,654

The compact BMW X3 ranks second. The X3 comfortably seats five passengers and has above-average cargo space for the class. The fuel-efficient X3 has multiple engine options, including a turbocharged four-cylinder and a twin-turbo six-cylinder, and it earns 25/29 mpg on the city/highway for its base model.

3. Volvo XC60

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.9

Average New Car Price: $53,538

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $43,896

The XC60 small luxury SUV ranks third. The stylish XC60 has one of the nicest interiors in the class, and it is also among the most spacious with 22.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 63.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The XC60 also comes with a suite of advanced safety features.

4. Audi Q5

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.8

Average New Car Price: $51,707

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $43,030

The Audi Q5 ranks fourth, which comes standard with a 261-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine and has a premium interior. The Q5 has an array of standard features including a 10.1-inch touch screen, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hot spot, and wireless device charging as well as a suite of advanced safety features.

Bottom Line:

There are many small crossovers to choose from, but these compact SUVs have proven to go the distance for their owners and are the best compact SUVs for reliability. It’s worth noting that compact SUVs generally don’t log as many miles as their larger midsize and full-size counterparts, which is why their reliability scores are lower. Compact and Small SUVs provide more room than subcompact SUVs, making them practical family vehicles that have just enough space and are more affordable than larger midsize and large SUVs.

More from iSeeCars.com:

If you’re in the market for a new or used car you can search over 4 million used and new cars, trucks, and SUVs with iSeeCars’ award-winning car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. Filter by vehicle type, rear- or four-wheel drive, and other parameters in order to narrow down your compact SUV search.