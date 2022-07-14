(WHTM) — Ford manufactures many varieties of its top selling vehicle in the United States, the F-150. Now, there’s a version that works and plays.

In addition to nice styling, the new Ford F-150 Tremor has all the equipment needed to play after a hard day on the job. The truck has extra ground clearance, special off-road tires, a heavy duty bash plate to protect the bottom from rocks, and tow hooks to pull it out of deep mud.

Four-wheel-drive is standard. While on the job, an optional power tailgate turns the bed into a portable workshop. The available “Pro power on-board” option provides 110 volt outlets for power tools.

The tailgate itself is pre-marked with centimeters and inches for cutting materials, and stepping into the bed is a breeze with the built in step.

When it’s time for a lunch break, there’s lots of room and comfort inside this truck. The Tremor package is almost worth it for the upgraded seats alone.

The new F-150 has the latest sync four touch screen system, easy to use climate controls, and the automatic is a ten-speed. The shifter can also be folded out of the way to create work space; The armrest top then becomes a smooth surface for writing or a laptop.

The second row of the truck is huge in every dimension and is easily converted to cargo space when needed.

With a twin-turbo V6 and 400 horsepower, the Tremor is plenty fast and can tow up to 11,000 pounds. Handling is secure and the ride is surprisingly quiet for a truck.

So, the 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 4×4 Supercrew gets a thumbs up for its great utility, off-road ability, and comfort; Thumbs down for the truck’s poor fuel mileage.