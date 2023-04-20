(WHTM) — The Ford Explorer was one of the first SUVs introduced many years ago, now it’s a top seller because of variety.

The Ford Explorer is much like Ford’s pick-up trucks in that you get exactly what you want.

There are an amazing eight trim levels available. The reviewed Explorer is the mid-equipped “Timberline” edition, which looks awesome in forged green metallic. Black wheels are a no-extra-cost option.

The Timberline package includes grill-mounted, off-road LED lights, but the interior is blander than some competitors.

The Explorer’s extra thick steering wheel lets the driver use most functions intuitively. There’s a larger touch screen when compared to competitors, and knobs that make using audio easy, but the climate controls are on touch screens with rocker switches.

The automatic transmission is a ten-speed with rotary control. There are four drive modes and four-wheel drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second row is very roomy with two captain’s chairs, but the same cannot be said for the third row, where leg room is very tight.

The Explorer’s cargo space, however, is good even with all rows in use. Drop the second row’s seat backs and the cargo space becomes truly excellent for a mid-sized SUV.

The 2.3 liter turbo four cylinder produces an adequate 300 horsepower. Both a turbo V6 and a hybrid is available.

For an SUV, the Explorer handles very nicely and is quiet enough for a pleasant daily driver.

So, for the 2023 Ford Explorer Timberline four-wheel-drive Eco Boost, thumbs up to lots of available options, great cargo space, and good handling. Thumbs down to tight third row leg room.

The reviewed Explorer averaged about 21 miles-per-gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $47,540.