(WHTM) — The new Genesis G90 is a significant car in the history of the Genesis brand.

The new G90 is about the same size as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and it has similar luxury features. However, the G90 costs about one-fourth less than an S-Class.

This year’s model as an all-new styling and features all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.

The G90 is packed with luxury features like when you get in to leave and put your foot on the brake, the door will automatically close.

Power doors aside, the real luxury is in the interior of the new G90.

With Napa leather covering almost everything, including the dash, the interior is lavish. Insanely comfy seats seem to have nearly infinite adjustments.

Tweeter speakers rise out of the dash when you turn on the Bang and Olufsen sound system.

Is your day stressful? Just use the mood curator to help relax.

A full slate of electronic driver aides comes standard as well, including active noise cancellation.

Surprisingly, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not wireless.

The left rotary knob in the car controls the eight-speed automatic transmission.

And the second row is even more decked out than the front with a fold-down center console for heated, cooled, and massaging seats.

The trunk runs just as big as you would expect, and it has a pass-through.

There is no longer a V8 on the top-trim models. Now, it’s a 3.5-liter turbo V6 with an electrically operated supercharger that produces 409 horsepower.

The G90 handles surprisingly well, and of course, it’s fast. The steering and brakes are excellent for a large sedan.

So for the 2023 Genesis G90 Supercharged, thumbs up for luxury, value, and handling. Thumbs down for no wireless CarPlay.

The G90 averaged about 20 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $101,295.