(WHTM) — The new Toyota Sienna is a minivan with mileage like an economy car. Driving a minivan may not be cool, but you can’t beat them for comfort.

Today on cool car we’re taking a look at the new Toyota Sienna, which could save you gas money too.

All Toyota Sienna minivans are now hybrids, but it’s still surprising just how fuel efficient they are.

The reviewed Sienna, the top-equipped platinum model with optional all-wheel-drive, averaged about 35 miles-per-gallon during a week long review.

The hitch option costs $935 but may be worthwhile because the Sienna can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Inside you find all the things that make minivans so useful.

There’s tons of storage space everywhere and many cup holders, more than 16!

Everything the driver needs is right at their fingertips. CarPlay and Android Auto come standard along with a suite of electronic driver aids.

The Sienna’s automatic transmission is continuously variable.

Dual power side doors reveal the extra-long track captain’s chairs. A bench seat is also optional, which allows you to haul eight passengers instead of seven.

Even with the third row in use, the cargo space is very good.

The new Sienna has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder as the only engine choice. Combined with the electric motors the minivan produces 245 horsepower.

Acceleration is on the slow side, but the chassis is firm and the handling is nice for a minivan.

So for the 2023 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Platinum All-wheel-drive, thumbs up for the huge interior, excellent gas mileage, and pleasant driving. Thumbs down for slow acceleration.

The as-reviewed sticker price on the Sienna is $56,193.