(WHTM) — The new Chrysler Pacifica plug-in Pinnacle is a family hauler with luxury and economy.

The company that invented the mini-van, Chrysler, now as one you can plug-in.

A staple of the American road for decades, Chrysler’s mini-van is moving upscale with the hybrid pinnacle model.

It’s the only mini-van that’s a plug-in hybrid.

After an overnight charge on household current you can go about 32 miles before the gasoline engine kicks in.

The EPA’s rating, combined with the gasoline engine, is an impressive 84 miles per gallon.

The reviewed van was front drive, but all-wheel drive is available in non-hybrid Pacifica’s.

Three words come to mind when you go inside the mini-van: comfort, utility, and luxury.

Many safety features are standard, including lane-keep assist and rear cross-traffic alert. Chrysler’s excellent UConnect system also features a wide touch screen, and the connectivity is excellent.

There’s a dash-mounted rotary gear selector for the nine-speed automatic, captain’s chairs in the second row, and accessing the third row is easy for kids and adults.

With the third row deployed cargo space is still very good because of the deep well behind the third row.

With a combined 260 horsepower, this mini-van has plenty of performance. The handling feels top-heavy, like most mini-vans, but it’s a quiet cruiser.

So, for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle I say thumbs up for great utility, great comfort, and great gas mileage. Thumbs down for mini-van handling.

The as-tested sticker price on the Pacifica hybrid is $60,067.