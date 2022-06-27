(WHTM) — If you are a serious offload driver, you might want to consider this Ford Bronco model.

Since Ford brought back its Bronco series last year it’s been a run-away-hit. Add a heavy duty off-road package to one of those Ford Broncos and you have a machine fit for the dirt road or the highway.

What’s most surprising about the two-door Bronco Wildtrak is its civilized, daily-drivability while maintaining features that allow it to excel in off-road driving. High ground clearance, independent front suspension, and other heavy duty components are included throughout the vehicle.

The short wheel base handles well on pavement and provides a shockingly comfortable ride (if you can tolerate the noise from the aggressive off-road tires).

The car features a 2.7 liter turbocharged V6 that pushes out 330 horsepower, a ten speed automatic transmission, removeable doors, and a luxury interior that will put a Jeep Wrangler to shame.

The interior is spacious with a wide screen video interface, traditional climate controls, and a “go-over-any-terrain” knob that can improve the car’s traction on nearly any driving surface you could encounter.

While the car is fast, it also has precise steering and drives straight despite its wide tires.

For the Ford Bronco Wildtrak, “thumbs up” to the off-road capabilities, comfort and styling; Thumbs down to the loud, off-road tires.