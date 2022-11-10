(WHTM) — The number one selling vehicle in American now has an all-electric version.

The new F-150 doesn’t look much different than the regular model, but the truck is 100% electric.

The 4-wheel-drive Lightning model is a top-of-the-line platinum trim with the optional extended range battery pack.

The cargo area looks conventional until you notice the panel of full electrical outlets on the driver’s side.

Not only can you plug-in power tools, Ford says the truck can power an average home for three days during power outages.

The “frunk” (front trunk) is a large compartment.

There’s even more cargo space under the floor in the front of the truck, just like in the bed.

The interior is pretty much a conventional F-150, and that’s great because it’s very functional.

A huge center screen dominates the dash, and the center mounted volume knob is a nice touch.

Because the battery pack is mounted so low, the second row has ample room just like any F-150.

The Lightning has an independent rear suspension so it handles a lot better than conventional F-150 models.

So for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, thumbs up for excellent power, good range, and huge cargo and passenger spaces. Thumbs down to the high price.