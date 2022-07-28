(WHTM) — A large crossover vehicle can be a waste of money for a smaller family. However, a smaller SUV, like the Kia Sorento, has some big features.

The Sorento got a redesign last year, and the loaded X-Line SX trim level comes standard with all-wheel drive. There are nine other trim models available for the Sorento.

The interior feels like the top-rated, larger Kia Telluride, just in a smaller package. The quilted leather seats, auto braking, pedestrian detection, and lane keep assist all help the Sorento feel like a luxury car.

The touch screen in the cabin is large and the automatic transmission is an eight-speed.

The X-Line SX, the top trim model, has two captain’s chairs at the expense of room for an extra passenger.

Accessing the third row of seats is a lot easier. Cargo space is tight with the third row in-use, but most crossovers of this size don’t even offer a third row to begin with.

The 2.5 liter four cylinder makes 281 horsepower for good performance. A hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are also available.

The Sorento doesn’t drive particularly “sporty,” but it certainly looks the part.

For the 2022 Kia Sorento X-Line SX, thumbs up for comfort, good value, and distinctive styling; Thumbs down for limited cargo space while the third row of seats is in use.