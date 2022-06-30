(WHTM) — The Lexus LX 600 F-Sport may be pricey and have poor gas mileage, however its unmatched luxury is its true standout feature.

The LX 600 F-Sport is all new this year with a high ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and room for seven people. It challenges the British Range Rover in many aspects.

The car’s extendable driver’s bottom cushion provides ample support for people with long legs. And the all new extra-wide video touch screen has countless features.

The transmission is an automatic ten-speed with six different drive modes.

The car offers second and third row seats, however you sacrifice cargo space while the third row is in use.

Despite the LX 600 F-Sport’s off-road prowess, the ride is smooth and controlled. An electronic driving system helps manage the large vehicle anywhere it goes.

For the Lexus LX 600 F-Sport, thumbs up to the luxury, off-road ability, and quality construction; Thumbs down to the small cargo space and poor gas mileage.