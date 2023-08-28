Audi has promised a range of around 300 miles for at least one variant in the 2024 Q8 E-Tron lineup—and it has now confirmed that number for Sportback versions of the crossover EV.

The EPA has published official range ratings for the Q8 E-Tron, which replaces the former Audi E-Tron SUV and E-Tron Sportback. The Q8 E-Tron Sportback, a coupe-like version with a lower roofline, is rated at 300 miles, while the conventional SUV version is rated at 285 miles.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

That’s with a bigger battery pack, now at 114 kwh (106 kwh usable), plus a number of improvements that make the Q8 E-Tron better-driving than the outgoing E-Tron. Efficiency has gone up slightly, too—from 79 MPGe to 81 MPGe combined for the SUV, for instance.

In addition to updating and rebadging the base versions of each body style, the three-motor E-Tron S models now have SQ8 E-Tron badging, and have been given many of the same improvements as the dual-motor Q8 models. The additional rear motor brings output to 496 hp and 718 lb-ft of torque, which Audi estimates will get SQ8 models from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron EPA ratings

Launched for the 2019 model year, the original E-Tron was Audi’s first volume-production EV. Audi has since added the E-Tron GT sedan and Q4 E-Tron crossover families, in both cases borrowing platforms from fellow Volkswagen Group brands. The E-Tron GT is derived from the Porsche Taycan, while the Q4 E-Tron shares the VW ID.4’s MEB platform.

Audi aimed for consistency in real-world range, not the ultimate EPA number, with the original E-Tron. But it found that led to some shoppers avoiding the vehicle, so this version does indeed aim high on the window sticker too.

