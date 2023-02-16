An updated 2024 Buick Encore GX subcompact crossover will be introduced for the 2024 model year, and it will sport fresh styling, a more high-tech cabin, and a new upmarket Avenir model.

The Encore GX arrived for the 2020 model year as a slightly larger alternative to the Encore, a crossover that’s also in the subcompact segment. It was among the first vehicles based on a platform from General Motors’ VSS family, specifically the VSS-F for small, front-wheel-drive vehicles.

It’s proven a hit, becoming Buick’s most popular vehicle in North America quickly after launch, and the latest updates should only make it more appealing.

The 2024 Encore GX’s exterior adopts Buick’s newest design language, which was previewed on the Wildcat EV coupe and Electra-X crossover concepts shown last year. The look is characterized by a forward-leaning front end, a trapezoidal grille, and slit-like elements serving as the daytime running lights. The new design also incorporates Buick’s recently updated tri-shield logo.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir

Inside, there’s a revised dash featuring digital screens for both the instrument cluster (8.0 inches) and infotainment system (11.0 inches). The two screens sit behind a single sheet of glass and are angled toward the driver for easier control. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and a wireless charging pad for smartphones is available.

Also available for the first time on the Encore GX is Buick’s Avenir grade. It adds unique styling touches on the outside such as a unique grille, extra chrome accents, 19-inch wheels, and clear-lens taillights, while the interior is fitted with a number of extras as standard. These include leather trim on the seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat (eight-way for the passenger seat), a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an “Avenir” script on the headrests and door sills.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir

No changes have been made to the powertrains. The 2024 Encore GX is offered with the choice of a 137-hp 1.2-liter turbo-3 or a 155-hp 1.3-liter turbo-3. Front-wheel drive is standard, in which case a CVT is fitted. All-wheel drive is available and also brings a 9-speed automatic.

The 2024 Encore GX starts sales this spring priced from $26,895. The Avenir version is priced from $33,195.

Related Articles