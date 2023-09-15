The 2024 Infiniti QX60 rolls into the new model year with no changes except for a $450 price increase, Infiniti announced last week.

Amid a reimagining of Nissan’s flagging luxury brand, the QX60 three-row crossover SUV carries Infiniti forward as its runaway bestseller, more than doubling the sales of its second most popular model, the QX80 full-size SUV that’s expected to be redesigned for 2025. The price for that model increased $1,650 this year.

Redesigned for 2022, the 2024 QX60 now starts the bidding at $50,845, including a $1,195 destination fee, for the base Pure trim. It comes well equipped, with 18-alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, heated power front seats, and a power tailgate.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking front and rear, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

The QX60 is one of the few premium crossover SUVs to still rely on V-6 power alone, without any turbocharging or electrification. Shared with the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder, which had a $490 price increase this year, the QX60’s 3.5-liter V-6 makes 295 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels, though all-wheel drive is available across all four trims for an extra $2,000; Infiniti bumps the AWD price to $2,900 on the top Autograph grade. Towing capacity peaks at 6,000 pounds, same as the Pathfinder.

The 2024 QX60 Luxe marks a big price jump to $56,895, and adds features such as 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, remote start, cooled front seats, a surround-view camera system, and the suite of driver-assist technology branded as ProPilot Assist. It adds active lane control and navigation-based adaptive cruise control, as well as limited hands-free driving for about 30 seconds on certain highways.

The $60,245 QX60 Sensory turns it up with a 17-speaker Bose audio system, more ambient lighting, massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, and black open-pore ash wood trim.

The QX60 Autograph tops the lineup at $64,395, or $67,295 with all-wheel drive. It’s the only QX60 that comes with second-row captain’s chairs and a removable center console. It also has a black roof, semi-aniline leather, a 10.8-inch head-up display, and a rear camera mirror.

Expect the 2024 Infiniti QX60 in dealers this month.

