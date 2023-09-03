Audi will revamp the interior design of its vehicles starting with the Q6 E-Tron, an electric compact crossover that’s set to debut later this year.

There will be a heavy focus on tech but also sustainability when it comes to materials. Traditional areas of focus like comfort and elegant design also won’t be forgotten.

Audi on Sunday provided a taste of what’s to come with the reveal of the Q6 E-Tron’s interior.

Audi Q6 E-Tron

A curved panel is angled toward the driver and integrates an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.5-inch infotainment screen with touch capability. The infotainment system is a new Android-based design developed by Cariad, the software division of Audi’s Volkswagen Group parent, and comes with its own app store.

Additional controls are located on the driver’s door and on the center console, while the front passenger has their own 10.9-inch touchscreen display to control various vehicle functions as well as display video content. A so-called digital blind means the driver won’t be distracted by video played on the passenger’s screen.

A head-up display with augmented reality shows information such as speed, traffic signs, navigation guidance, and other details. The displayed images appear as though they’re roughly 650 feet in front of the vehicle, and with the AR technology they can appear to interact with the environment; for example, arrow signs can clearly identify the correct turn when using the navigation.

Audi has also introduced an interactive lightbar that runs along the base of the windshield. Known as the Interaction Light, or IAL, the system can provide a welcome sign, as well as other information, such as charge level or the current status when at a charging station.

A voice assistant is also included and can be used, for example, to make or answer a call, find a point of interest, and much more. The system continuously learns from the user’s behavior and will be able to make suggestions, too.

For audiophiles, Audi has added a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 22 speakers and 3D sound. Four of the speakers are integrated into the front seat headrests, a design that Audi says creates a sound zone around the occupant.

Audi Q6 E-Tron

The Q6 E-Tron will seat five, split over two rows. With the rear seats folded flat, interior space is 54 cubic feet. An additional 2.3 cubic feet is located in the front trunk.

Recycled materials is used for some of the trim material, much of it from recycled polyester. Buyers looking for more traditional materials like leather and wood accents will also be catered to.

The Q6 E-Tron is being developed alongside a related electric Porsche Macan that’s set to arrive in early 2024. Both models use VW Group’s PPE platform designed for high-volume premium electric vehicles. A coupe-like version of the Q6 E-Tron, known as a Sportback in Audi-speak, is also coming.

