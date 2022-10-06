Audi’s RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style.

Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over suspension that can lower the ride height by 10 millimeters, front and rear sway bars, and a sport exhaust system with black tailpipes. The removal of noise insulation around the firewall also brings more of the engine noise into the cabin and helps drop the curb weight by 18 lb.

Engineers also dialed up the performance of the transmission by reducing shift times, and improved the accuracy of the steering system by introducing a fixed steering ratio of 13.1:1. The control software of the all-wheel-drive system was also tweaked to deliver more power to the rear wheels.

Stopping power was improved with new carbon-ceramic brake rotors at the front axle and tweaked ABS software. The stopping distance from 60 mph is now more than six feet shorter, according to Audi. Another key upgrade are the new five-spoke alloys which come standard with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

2023 Audi RS 5 with Competition Plus package 2023 Audi RS 5 Sportback with Competition Plus package 2023 Audi RS 5 Sportback with Competition Plus package

The Audi RS 4, available exclusively in Avant wagon guise, sees an improvement in the 0-62 mph time of 0.2 seconds to a new time of 3.9 seconds. The RS 5 coupe and RS 5 Sportback hatch do the sprint in 3.8 seconds, an improvement of 0.1 seconds. Top speed is also lifted to 180 mph.

No change has been made to the powertrains. Under the hood of each car you’ll find a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 delivering a peak 444 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic and spins all four wheels as standard.

The packages also bring styling tweaks inside and out. In addition to the new wheels mentioned above, there are also dark accents for the exterior and cabin, including some elements in carbon fiber. The dark accents are contrasted with some red elements, such as the stitching and color of the brake calipers. Buyers also have the option of a Sebring Black crystal effect paint that’s exclusive to the packages.

The RS 4 Avant isn’t available in the U.S. but for the RS 5, you’re looking at $16,100 for the full assortment of upgrades.

Related Articles