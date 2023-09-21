Making some key decisions surrounding home charging can sometimes be far more daunting than deciding on the EV itself—especially for those who are newbies to electric vehicles and charging.

That’s part of the reason why Hyundai created its unified Hyundai Home service a year ago. While Hyundai Home aggregates home charging-station possibilities for EV buyers, as well as solar and energy storage options, it also provides three bids for each installation and taps into a network of electricians and energy advisors.

ChargePoint Home Flex

Now, for those who purchase or lease one of three Hyundai EV models, it’s providing a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV charger for free, as well as an installation credit of up to $600.

The installed unit, of course, may be used at home to charge a wide range of other EVs—even Teslas, with an adapter.

The three models covered by the offer are the 2023-2024 Ioniq 5, the 2023-2024 Ioniq 6, and the 2023 Kona Electric, and it’s only good for those who do the purchase or lease through Hyundai Motor Finance from Sept. 21 through Oct. 31, 2023.

Fall 2023 offer – free ChargePoint charger with Hyundai EV

After the purchase or lease, customers need to register at the Hyundai Home Marketplace and input a coupon code. They’ll have 90 days to schedule installation of the complimentary charger and they will be connected with an energy advisor from Electrum, the partner behind Hyundai Home.

ChargePoint started with public charging stations, but it’s also been in the home-charging business for years. It launched its first ChargePoint Home products in 2015.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai makes no requirement that you use the charger with your new EV, although Hyundai Home is required to redeem the offer. If you already have a Level 2 home charger you can’t simply just accept the free EV hardware—although you might end up getting some advice on home-energy upgrades.

