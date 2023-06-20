The electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will debut on Aug. 9 in New York City.

Cadillac teased the electric luxury SUV’s complex front lighting signature in a video released on June 20th. A single image of the electric Escalade’s front end, released by the brand, reveals vertical LED daytime running lights in the form of light pipes and vertical LED headlights. They all seem to run into horizontal LED turn signals along the edge of the hood. The nose will likely feature a plastic panel instead of a grille like the electric Lyriq crossover SUV, but it incorporates a new LED lighting design different from its sibling.

The brick-like SUV is expected to feature a distinct design from the current gas-powered Escalade with a sleeker shape and a slightly tapered roofline.

The teaser video released on Cadillac’s YouTube channel provides a glimpse of the Escalade IQ’s wheels. Spy shots have revealed the electric Escalade rolling on 24-inch wheels with a design reminiscent of what’s found on the $300,0000 Celestiq flagship. The Celestiq rides on 23-inch wheels.

The single glimpse inside the Escalade IQ during the video through the panoramic roof shows a massive LED display similar to what’s seen in the Lyriq. If the Escalade IQ receives the Celestiq’s infotainment system, it would give the SUV a 55-inch screen spanning the dashboard.

The Escalade IQ might offer GM’s upgraded version of Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system, which is dubbed Ultra Cruise. GM’s claims the system will handle 95% of the country’s roads and will debut on the Celestiq later this year.

The Escalade IQ will share its Ultium platform and component set with the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and GMC Hummer EV. Battery sizes could be up to 200 kwh to provide 400 miles or more of range.

Production of the Escalade IQ is set to kick off in 2024 in Detroit.

