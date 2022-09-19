Lamborghini’s lineup will be fully electrified by the end of 2024, with the Urus and the successors to the Aventador and HuracaÌn all expected to adopt plug-in hybrid powertrains.
The Aventador successor will come first. Already spotted in prototype form, it’s due in 2023 with an updated version of the Aventador’s platform and a newly developed V-12.
A plug-in hybrid Urus using a twin-turbo V-8 as the internal-combustion component is also expected to arrive in 2023, with the HuracaÌn successor to follow in 2024.
According to a report from Motor Trend published last week, the HuracaÌn successor will also feature a twin-turbo V-8 as its internal-combustion component, as opposed to a version of the HuracaÌn’s current V-10.
The new supercar will also reportedly use an updated version of the HuracaÌn’s platform, which makes sense since there won’t be a related Audi model to share costs. The HuracaÌn’s Audi R8 twin is expected to switch to an electric platform for its successor.
Interestingly, the Motor Trend report points to the HuracaÌn successor’s V-8 only using its turbochargers between 7,000 rpm and a 10,000-rpm redline, meaning the engine will perform like it’s naturally aspirated most of the time.
As for the hybrid component, a single motor is expected to be sandwiched between the engine and transmission, with the possiblity of along another motor at the front axle to form an all-wheel-drive system instead of a conventional center differential.
Despite the impending arrival of the HuracaÌn successor, Lamborghini hasn’t finished launching new versions of the HuracaÌn. In April, we saw the HuracaÌn Technica and later this year there will be a high-riding HuracaÌn likely dubbed the Sterrato.
