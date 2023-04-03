Lamborghini’s first electric vehicle won’t be a supercar or an SUV but rather a new body style, a grand tourer with 2+2 seating to serve as a fourth model line for the brand.

Such a body style was previously hinted at by former Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali in 2019, and the brand’s current chief, Stephan Winkelmann, has finally confirmed it in an interview with Motor1 published last week.

“[The first EV] is going to be a new body style, because what is missing in the lineup today is a GT 2+2, and I think this would be a good add-on to the two super sports cars and the SUV,” he said.

Lamborghini confirmed separately to Motor1 that the GT won’t feature off-road capability like the Urus, adding to rumors the vehicle may resemble a modern take on the Espada, Lamborghini’s 2+2 GT launched in 1968.

Lamborghini Espada

It’s not the first time in recent memory that Lamborghini has toyed with the idea of a 2+2 GT. The Estoque concept from 2008 looked ready to go, but any plans Lamborghini may have had were scuttled by the global financial crisis of the time.

Given its relatively small size, Lamborghini is unlikely to develop the platform for its EV internally. Instead, it will most likely adopt one of the modular EV platforms of its Volkswagen Group parent. A good bet is the SSP Sport platform being developed by Porsche. The platform will make its debut in a three-row flagship SUV for Porsche in 2027.

Automotive News (subscription required) reported last week that Lamborghini will launch its first EV in 2028 and then add a second one in 2029, likely to be a successor to the Urus.

Lamborghini will rely on plug-in hybrid technology before launching any EVs. The V-12-powered Revuelto supercar revealed last week is the automaker’s first plug-in hybrid. A plug-in hybrid Urus arrives in the first half of 2024 and will be followed later that year by a plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán.

Related Articles