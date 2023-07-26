The Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger are getting Mopar limited editions for the final time in their current form.

Since 2010, Stellantis’ Mopar parts division has released limited editions of Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram models. With the current Challenger and Charger going away after the 2023 model year, the Mopar ’23 editions of these models will be part of their send-off.

Based on the Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody variants, the Mopar ’23 editions get an exclusive color combination of Pitch Black Clear Coat with matte-black stripes and blue tracer stripes, blue brake calipers, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler.

2023 Dodge Challenger and 2023 Dodge Charger Mopar ’23 editions

Mopar ’23 editions also get a Carbon Black finish for the 20-inch wheels that are part of the normal Widebody package. The 3.5-inch fender flares, Pirelli P Zero summer tires, and adaptive dampers from the standard Widebody models also carry over.

Also carried over is the 6.4-liter V-8, which makes the same 485 hp as before. Charger models are only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, but Challengers can be equipped with either that transmission or a 6-speed manual.

The interiors add carbon-fiber trim and seats upholstered in a mix of nappa leather and Alcantara. Each car also sports a serialized plaque, and comes with an owner’s kit that includes a certificate of authenticity and a rendering of the car from the Mopar design team.

Dodge Charger Daytona Concept

Production is limited to 220 units of each model, with 200 going to the U.S. and 20 to Canada. The price is $3,995, on top of the base price of a Challenger or Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody.

Dodge plans to start production of Mopar ’23 editions in September and deliver the first cars in October. That will make these special editions among the last of the current-generation Challenger and Charger models. Earlier this month, Dodge announced that it is taking final orders for both models, with production scheduled to cease at the end of the year to prepare the Brampton, Ontario, Canada, plant for EV production.

Dodge has already revealed a series of seven special editions known as the Last Call cars, topped by the 1,025-hp Challenger SRT Demon 170, to mark the end of the road for the Challenger and Charger in their current form. The nameplates are expected to live on as EVs. Dodge has already previewed an electric muscle car due in 2024 with the Charger Daytona concept.

