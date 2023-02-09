The paint is barely dry on the Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup truck concept after it was introduced at the 2023 CES in January, and now the automaker is ready to start talking about the production model, which will be called the Ram 1500 REV.

On Thursday, at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. showed two teaser images of the production Ram 1500 REV.

The teasers gave a glimpse of the electric pickup truck’s grille, headlights, and REV badge on the hood.

Ram is tight-lipped about the look of the rest of the production truck, but the teasers confirm the concept truck’s LED daytime running lights that run into the grille will make it to production.

The Ram script on the blacked-out grille, which appears to be solid, is backlit, though it’s unclear if all trims and models will have backlighting.

Ram 1500 REV teaser

The sculpted hood features a raised center section similar to that of today’s gas-powered Ram, likely in the name of aerodynamics.

Ram will build the electric 1500 REV on Stellantis’ new STLA Frame platform, which is one of four modular EV chassis designs that will be the basis for all future electric vehicles from the automaker.

Range hasn’t been discussed, but Koval has told Motor Authority that 300-400 miles seems like the sweet spot for most consumers. The platform is capable of up to 500 miles of driving range, according to Stellantis.

Charging speeds haven’t been disclosed, but Ram claimed the concept truck could add up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes when hooked to a 350-kw DC fast charger.

An electric off-road TRX model isn’t off the table but has yet to be confirmed.

