Rivian’s 700-hp Performance option for its Dual-Motor powertrain, first announced last December, was finally made available for order last week.

First spotted by Jalopnik, the Performance Dual-Motor Powertrain’s availability on Rivian’s website means the EV startup now has three powertrains on offer, adding more flexibility for customers.

The option costs $5,000 and is claimed to deliver a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds for both the R1T full-size pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV.

Rivian’s standard Dual-Motor powertrain delivers 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, while the range-topping Quad-Motor powertrain, which costs $8,000, delivers 835 hp and a 0-60 time of 3.0 seconds.

Rivian powertrain lineup

The Performance Dual-Motor powertrain will appeal to buyers seeking maximum performance and maximum range, as it is available with Rivian’s 180-kwh Max Pack battery whereas the Quad-Motor powertrain tops out with the 135-kwh Large Pack battery.

Customers who ordered the Quad-Motor powertrain and Max Pack battery before the option was pulled last December will automatically be moved to the Performance Dual-Motor powertrain and Max Pack battery configuration.

2022 Rivian R1S

Rivian has said that it plans to make the Max Pack available with an enhanced Quad-Motor powertrain at a later date, though so far only the R1T with this configuration has been mentioned. However, it’s likely the R1S will also get the option given the similarities between the two vehicles.

Impressively, there is no range difference between the standard Dual-Motor and Performance Dual-Motor powertrains, according to Rivian. The company estimates a maximum 400 miles for the R1T and a maximum 390 miles for the R1S with either powertrain. Those estimates are for the Max Pack battery.

Related Articles