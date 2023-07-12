Rolls-Royce has launched its first electric vehicle in the form of the 2024 Spectre coupe, and it delivers a sublime driving experience that few other vehicles can match.

As a result of its looks combined with a very attractive design, demand will likely outstrip supply, at least initially, and in such situations some early owners may be tempted to sell their cars for a profit.

In an interview with Car Dealer Magazine published earlier this month, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said owners caught flipping their Spectres will be blacklisted by the company for life.

He said Rolls-Royce is making efforts to ensure the cars end up with genuine buyers in the first place, and potential customers are required to qualify themselves as part of the selection process for build slots. Müller-Ötvös said customers need to prove who they are and what they want to do with the car as part of the qualification.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

It’s similar to what Ford did for its latest GT supercar, though Ford went a step further and threatened to sue GT owners who flipped their cars early, in that case before a two-year ownership window expired. John Cena was one of the owners who came into Ford’s crosshairs, though the two parties eventually reached a settlement.

Despite Müller-Ötvös’ threat, preeminent luxury car dealer Tom Hartley is confident Spectres will show up for sale on the used market in relatively short order. Speaking with Car Dealer Magazine, Hartley said he’ll have a Spectre for sale within two weeks of deliveries starting and that he’s already agreed to acquiring two examples.

Hartley also said the premium for the Spectre won’t last forever, as the car is very much “in vogue” now. That means anyone wanting to avoid a steep markup on a used example will likely just have to wait until the buzz dies down.

