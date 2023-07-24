Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics is applying the same formula from its Ford Bronco, F-Series, and Chevrolet Blazer restomods to the Mustang, rebuilding classic Mustangs with modern powertrains, chassis, and amenities.

Velocity’s Mustang Fastback preserves the look of a 1967 or 1968 Mustang fastback, but it’s mechanically modern underneath. Starting under the hood, power is provided by a Gen III Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 generating 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, which drives the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. The Coyote breathes through custom headers and a custom stainless steel exhaust system with Borla headers.

Ford Mustang fastback by Velocity Modern Classics

The chassis has also been updated with Roadster Shop Mustang SPEC components, including an independent front suspension, a four-link rear suspension with front and rear adjustable Fox coilovers, and a Ford 9-inch rear axle with a 3.73 gear ratio. Baer brakes with 4-piston calipers and 11-inch rotors stop 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Z-rated 255/45 Continental Extreme Sport Contact Sport 02 tires. Power steering and brakes are included.

Velocity keeps the exterior changes to a minimum, adding a vented hood and LED headlights. The interior includes Procar front bucket seats and a rear bench, with available heating, cooling, and leather upholstery, plus added sound deadening and a modern audio system and air conditioning.

Ford Mustang fastback by Velocity Modern Classics

Performance can be further upgraded with a Street Series package, which adds a carbon-fiber driveshaft, two-way adjustable Fox coilovers, and 18-inch Forgeline wheels. Painted racing stripes, a paint-matched engine bay, and billet exterior trim are included as well. The interior swaps the standard seats for Recaro buckets and gets a billet steering wheel, door handles, window cranks, and knobs, as well as an upgraded head unit with Apple CarPlay connectivity and a rearview camera.

Velocity is now taking reservations, and the first deliveries are scheduled for this fall. Pricing starts at $299,900, and the company is targeting a fairly quick 14-week timeframe from order to delivery once production is underway.

